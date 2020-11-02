1/1
Patricia Ann Gordon
Patricia Ann Gordon, a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge, she died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence at age 63. Patricia was employed for many years at the Louisiana Department of Revenue. She retired from the Division of Administration in 2017. Visiting at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM, conducted by Pastor Albert Hall. Survived by her daughter Jennifer Patrice Gordon, grandchildren Donyelle Calloway, Donovann Gordon, and Aaliyah Gordon, and 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and brothers-in-law Marcia and James Ventress, Jacqueline and Leslie Murray; brother and sister–in-law Oscar Gordon Jr. and Crystal Gordon, 2 goddaughters, Kimberly (Derrick) Davis and Brenna (Emery) Goode and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Gordon Sr. and Doretha Gordon, her sister Annie Collins, and her brother Dale Wayne Gordon. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son (225) 778-1612.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
