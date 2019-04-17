Patricia Ann "Pat Sue" Jackson

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Please know that others share your grief for the loss of..."

Patricia Ann Jackson "Pat Sue," age 57 and a resident of Denham Springs, departed this life, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 206 Sullivan St., Denham Springs from 9 am Saturday, April 20th until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Rev. Curtis Wilson Sr. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. Survived by her husband, Gregory "Hump" Jackson of Denham Springs and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Funeral Home
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon