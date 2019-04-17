Patricia Ann Jackson "Pat Sue," age 57 and a resident of Denham Springs, departed this life, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Visitation at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 206 Sullivan St., Denham Springs from 9 am Saturday, April 20th until religious service at 1 pm. Conducted by Rev. Curtis Wilson Sr. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. Survived by her husband, Gregory "Hump" Jackson of Denham Springs and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
