Patricia Ann James Dunn (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Ministry of New Life
951 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Patricia Ann James Dunn, affectionately known as "Meme," 77, passed away December 9, 2019, with her devoted son, Louis James Dunn, Jr., by her side in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Arrangements are as follows: Viewing - Friday, December 20, 2019 from Noon to 5 p.m. Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. Homegoing Service - Saturday, December 21, 2019. Viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Service to begin at 10 a.m. Ministry of New Life, 951 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
