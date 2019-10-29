Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Miller Harn. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary



