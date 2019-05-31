Patricia Ann Pate Wessinger (1959 - 2019)
Wake
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Bible Baptist
1729 Monte Sano Ave
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Community Bible Baptist
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Bible Baptist
Obituary
Patricia Ann Pate Wessinger, 60, passed away on Thurs. May 23, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by four daughters: Alyssa (Terence) Nelson, Alexis Wroten Patterson, Aaliyah Wessinger and Pamela Cox Hall; eight grandchildren; her parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Lillie Dupree Pate and host of family and friends. A wake will be Fri. May 31, 2019 from 5 pm 8 pm at Community Bible Baptist, 1729 Monte Sano Ave and will resume Sat. June 1, 2019 at 9 AM until Religious service at 10 AM. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019
