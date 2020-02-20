A long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Patty passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 76 at the Butterfly-Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge. After retiring as an LPN, she would volunteer for the Assisi Village Building of Our Lady of the Lake Senior Services Elderly Housing Complex. She was recognized in 2017 for most volunteer hours in a year, Life-Time Presidential Award, and most volunteer hours overall. Patty was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Henry Taber, Sr. and Eleanor Doody Taber; and brother, William Charles Taber. Patricia is survived by her children, Robert J. Bistany, Jr. (wife, Pam) of Baton Rouge, LA, Jeffrey S. Bistany (wife, Michele) of Humble, TX, and Michael C. Sisung (wife, Shelley) of Roxie, MS; siblings, Charles H. Taber, Jr., and Paul H. Taber; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private. Donations may be made in Patty's name to the Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing (225) 767-4673.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020