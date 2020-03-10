Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Viger Mullins. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Burial Following Services Greenoaks Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved mother, Patricia Ann Viger Mullins of Walker, Louisiana passed away in her home, peacefully on March 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Patricia joined our Heavenly Father and Savior after fiercely battling cancer since being diagnosed in June of 2019. Patricia was a graduate of Broadmoor High School (1969) and then she attended Louisiana State University. She served the South Louisiana community and surrounding areas in her role as an outside account manager at CCP Industries for over 33 years where she was a top producer and a member of the President's Circle for many years. Patricia was born in Baton Rouge on August 26, 1951 to Bruce and Nelda Viger, both of whom preceded her in death. Patricia was lifelong resident of Louisiana where she loved marsh fishing at her family camp in Point-Aux-Chenes. Over the years and because of her success fishing, she affectionately was donned 'the fish whisperer'. Patricia lived her life with a beautiful smile and wanted to always help others whether they were family, friends or customers. She simply had a giving heart. Christmas was Mom's holiday and she prepared for it all year long. For her customers, she would make over 100 rum cakes and they were anticipated as her signature holiday gift. For her children and grandchildren, she would spend hours upon hours shopping and wrapping gifts. Patricia loved being outside and working in her yard where she never met a plant she didn't already have or couldn't nurse back to health. A lover of all animals, Patricia could be found every morning enjoying coffee on her back patio near her beautiful gold fish pond with her fur baby Pom, Plexi. Another one of her loves was enjoying the beach. Several times a year, she traveled to Florida to put her toes in the sand; one of those annual trips was always with her beloved Pokeno group- where fun times were had and memories were made with the same group of crazy ladies for over 40 years. But her absolute love was her family, her children and grandchildren. Facing extreme adversity and declining health, Patricia continued to live life to the fullest throughout her last year by travelling to Yellowstone, Gatlinburg, Destin and taking multiple trips to her fishing camp with family and friends...not to mention all the fantastic crawfish and shrimp boils-making lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved her family dearly and leaves an incredible legacy. Patricia is survived by her loving partner of over 25 years, Hilton King; son Steven Lawrence Mullins (Kristin) of Heyworth, Illinois, daughter Heather Alder-Cutrer (Adam) of Denham Springs, son Timothy Michael Mullins of Baton Rouge, sister Vickie Viger of Walker, sister June Gillis (Burt) of Baton Rouge, and grandchildren Matthew Alder (21), Jacob Alder (19), Walker Mullins (12) and Kaitlin Mullins (9). The family would like to thank Hospice Specialists of Louisiana, Sheena Brown and all of the special caregivers that surrounded Mom in her journey, but especially Hilton King and Emily King Flanagan for their tireless and loving care. The family would also like to thank Mike Alder for his kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Brain Tumor Foundation at Our beloved mother, Patricia Ann Viger Mullins of Walker, Louisiana passed away in her home, peacefully on March 9, 2020, surrounded by her family. Patricia joined our Heavenly Father and Savior after fiercely battling cancer since being diagnosed in June of 2019. Patricia was a graduate of Broadmoor High School (1969) and then she attended Louisiana State University. She served the South Louisiana community and surrounding areas in her role as an outside account manager at CCP Industries for over 33 years where she was a top producer and a member of the President's Circle for many years. Patricia was born in Baton Rouge on August 26, 1951 to Bruce and Nelda Viger, both of whom preceded her in death. Patricia was lifelong resident of Louisiana where she loved marsh fishing at her family camp in Point-Aux-Chenes. Over the years and because of her success fishing, she affectionately was donned 'the fish whisperer'. Patricia lived her life with a beautiful smile and wanted to always help others whether they were family, friends or customers. She simply had a giving heart. Christmas was Mom's holiday and she prepared for it all year long. For her customers, she would make over 100 rum cakes and they were anticipated as her signature holiday gift. For her children and grandchildren, she would spend hours upon hours shopping and wrapping gifts. Patricia loved being outside and working in her yard where she never met a plant she didn't already have or couldn't nurse back to health. A lover of all animals, Patricia could be found every morning enjoying coffee on her back patio near her beautiful gold fish pond with her fur baby Pom, Plexi. Another one of her loves was enjoying the beach. Several times a year, she traveled to Florida to put her toes in the sand; one of those annual trips was always with her beloved Pokeno group- where fun times were had and memories were made with the same group of crazy ladies for over 40 years. But her absolute love was her family, her children and grandchildren. Facing extreme adversity and declining health, Patricia continued to live life to the fullest throughout her last year by travelling to Yellowstone, Gatlinburg, Destin and taking multiple trips to her fishing camp with family and friends...not to mention all the fantastic crawfish and shrimp boils-making lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come. Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She loved her family dearly and leaves an incredible legacy. Patricia is survived by her loving partner of over 25 years, Hilton King; son Steven Lawrence Mullins (Kristin) of Heyworth, Illinois, daughter Heather Alder-Cutrer (Adam) of Denham Springs, son Timothy Michael Mullins of Baton Rouge, sister Vickie Viger of Walker, sister June Gillis (Burt) of Baton Rouge, and grandchildren Matthew Alder (21), Jacob Alder (19), Walker Mullins (12) and Kaitlin Mullins (9). The family would like to thank Hospice Specialists of Louisiana, Sheena Brown and all of the special caregivers that surrounded Mom in her journey, but especially Hilton King and Emily King Flanagan for their tireless and loving care. The family would also like to thank Mike Alder for his kindness and generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Brain Tumor Foundation at www.nlm.nih.gov. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church from 9am-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. 11441 Goodwood Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close