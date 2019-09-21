Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Wood Gervan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne Wood Gervan, 82, passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, Virginia on February 10, 1937, the daughter of William J. and Marguerite V. Asbell. She graduated from James Madison University and was a home economist in Charlottesville, VA. After receiving a master's degree from the University of New Orleans, she taught special education and kindergarten in the Jefferson Parish School System. She was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church. Patricia is survived by her adoring husband, Richard H. Gervan, whom she loved deeply. Together, they enjoyed traveling, dining and spending time with their family. She was a loving mother and grandmother to daughters Elizabeth Rennhoff (Michael), Allison Drez (Ronald), and grandchildren Chelsea Rennhoff (Giles Whiting), Alexandra Rennhoff, Ronald J. Drez, III, and Kathleen Coad (Alex). The family of Patricia Gervan wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of her dedicated physicians and to Clarity Hospice, LLC. Funeral arrangements provided by Resthaven Funeral Home. Services and burial will be held privately. Patricia Anne Wood Gervan, 82, passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, Virginia on February 10, 1937, the daughter of William J. and Marguerite V. Asbell. She graduated from James Madison University and was a home economist in Charlottesville, VA. After receiving a master's degree from the University of New Orleans, she taught special education and kindergarten in the Jefferson Parish School System. She was a member of Jefferson United Methodist Church. Patricia is survived by her adoring husband, Richard H. Gervan, whom she loved deeply. Together, they enjoyed traveling, dining and spending time with their family. She was a loving mother and grandmother to daughters Elizabeth Rennhoff (Michael), Allison Drez (Ronald), and grandchildren Chelsea Rennhoff (Giles Whiting), Alexandra Rennhoff, Ronald J. Drez, III, and Kathleen Coad (Alex). The family of Patricia Gervan wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all of her dedicated physicians and to Clarity Hospice, LLC. Funeral arrangements provided by Resthaven Funeral Home. Services and burial will be held privately. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close