Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Jefferson United Methodist Church 10328 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge , LA Obituary

Patricia Bacon Lindsay, 82 years old, a resident of Baton Rouge was born in Stevenage, England. She passed away peacefully in her home of 55 years on February 21, 2020. She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was an active and faithful member of Jefferson United Methodist Church for 52 years serving in many capacities including Chancel Choir and Church Historian. Additionally, she was an active member of the Baton Rouge Chapter and Myrtle Celeste Chapter of the Masonic Order of Eastern Star. There she served in many roles including Past Worthy Matron, Secretary, Treasurer and Past District Deputy Grand Matron. She is survived by her sister and husband, Sandra and Jeff Abraham of Huntington Beach, CA; daughter, Diane Lindsay of Highlands Ranch, CO; her son, Arthur and wife Nealisa Lindsay of Denham Springs; her granddaughter and husband, Katherine and Patrick Kimery of Zachary, LA; two step-grandchilden, Abigail and Nathanial and one great grandchild, James Patrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Lindsay and her parents Arthur and Gertrude Bacon. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life ceremony at Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the JUMC Bond Scholarship Fund or the Order of Eastern Star BR Chapter #163 ESTARL Charity. The family would like to thank friends and loved ones who supported us through her last months. We especially would like to thank all of her individual caregivers and a special thanks to Hospice IN HIS Care. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 7, 2020

