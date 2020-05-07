Patricia B. Pratt, 72, passed away on April 21, 2020. She had a four year struggle with dementia and a yearlong cancer diagnosis. She battled both of these diseases with strength, love, and determination. She had a great supporting cast in this endeavor. Pat was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on August 11, 1947, the daughter of Mary Snow Burgess and Hal Alonzo Burgess. She grew up in Mansfield, Louisiana and later moved to Baton Rouge. She graduated from Broadmoor High school in 1965. She graduated from Louisiana State University receiving her Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She received her Master's degree from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. Pat spent the majority of her life in Dover, Delaware where she taught at Wesley College, provided mental health counseling services in her private practice with Frank Everett & Associates, and held several positions with the State of Delaware Department of Education. She was a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (DE & FL) and a Licensed School Psychologist (DE). She was most proud of her service at Ground Zero after 9/11 with the First State Critical Incident Team. They were trained by the NYPD and NYFD and were the 2nd team called after Ohio to provide backup support for NYC after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Pat retired in December 2012 and received a special citation from the State of Delaware General Assembly and from the Governor for her service to the State. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, father, Hal, her brother, Hal Jr., and her Aunt Betty, with whom she was very close. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Frank Pratt, and a marriage which lasted 37 excellent years. She is also survived by her two sons, Keith Burgess Losey of Sarasota Florida, and Joshua Carter Losey of Fort Myers, Florida, and her daughter-in-law, Jessica Losey. She has four grandchildren, Annelie, Seth, Olivia and Paxton. She had a special love for her late brother's daughters, Taylor Burgess and Rachel Fleming. She has several cousins in Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas. She was blessed with lifelong friends in Dover and Rehoboth Delaware, as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There will be a celebration of life held for Pat at a later date in Delaware. Her final resting place will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna, Delaware, with her beloved husband and the remains of her Golden Retrievers, Jessie, Alexis, and Max. "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." – Joshua 1:9. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Patricia. www.harvey-engelhardt.com
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 8, 2020.