Patricia (Pat) Baggett Templeton passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Acworth, Georgia. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 24, 1933, to the late Louis and Lily Baggett. She served as president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Republican Women and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pat married the late Carl Pullum, Jr., and later married her high school sweetheart, the late Laurence "Pete" Templeton. Pat was a loving stepmother to Maggie Pullum Lasher (Chris), Paula Marie Samson (Rodney), Lois Ann Nevels (Daryl, deceased), and the late Stacey Vicknair (David); as well as a loving grandmother to Stephanie Bolivar (Andres), Christa Lasher, Amy Lasher (Cam Eskins), Crystal Martin (Robert), Kim Crouch (Dustin), Dustin Nevels (Tami Hollis), Jaci Samson, and Trent Vicknair (Chelsea), as well as many great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her siblings Jacqueline Baggett Cairns (Charles) and Maralyn Baggett Cooley (Conrad). She is survived by her siblings Ronald Baggett (Cheryl), John Baggett (Judy), and Janice Baggett Simpson (Spivey Holt), and many loving nieces and nephews. Pat will also be missed by her goddaughter Carla Ferry and Carla's son Preston, as well as her many friends and acquaintances in Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana. Her memorial service will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday 6/18 at 11am. Her final resting place will be beside her second husband Pete at Greenoaks Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store