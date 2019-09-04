Patricia Banks DeRousselle of Baton Rouge, LA, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) at the age of 60. She was surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born December 19, 1958 to the union of Fred and Bertha Banks in Monroe, LA. She received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics (Food and Nutrition) from Southern University and A&M College in 1985. Patricia was a retiree of the state of Louisiana as a health inspector with over 30 years of service. She was a faithful and true servant of God and a member of Living Faith Christian Center where she served as a greeter. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Charmaine DeRousselle of Baton Rouge, LA. Her sisters Carol Hammond of Bolingbrook, IL, Joann (Charles) Sanders of Rockford, IL, Ola Grimes of Oakland, CA, her brother Fred Banks, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA, a host of nieces, nephews, several cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Bertha Banks, her brother Herman Banks, and her sister Peggy Lee Banks. Visitation will be held at Living Faith Christian Center at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 until services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019