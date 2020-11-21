Patricia Batiste Joseph, a loving mother, and grandmother passed away on November 12, 2020, at the age of 74. She was born in New Roads, LA on November 7, 1946. She retired from the EBRP School System in 2008. After retirement, she relocated to Los Angeles. She's survived by daughter Melanie Osby (Victor); her two sons, Eddie Curtis Jr. (Peggy), and Ulysses Curtis (Darleane); 7 grandchildren; her three sisters, Carolyn Ricketts, Doris Hebert (Dennis), and Antoinette Lee (Oliver); numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; her church family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ulysses and Dorothy Batiste. Services will be hosted virtually on November 28, 2020, at 3 pm via http://www.youtube.com/user/EmmanuelCommChurch.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated: http://www.emmanuelcommunitychurch.net/give.