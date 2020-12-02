Patricia Carloss, a native of Wisner and resident of Baton Rouge entered eternal rest Sunday November 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Patricia attended Southern and Grambling University before entering the United States Army. She worked as a caregiver until her health begin to fail. She leaves to cherish her memories 5 sisters,1 brother,1 brother in law.1 sister in law, 2 stepsisters,2 aunts,6 nieces,3 nephews,and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, stepmother, stepsister, and 1 brother in law. Graveside Service Friday December 04, 2020 at 11:00am at Louisiana National Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone that reached out to them during this difficult time. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

