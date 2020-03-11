Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd Kenner , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd Kenner , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Carreras 'Pat' Pankey, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 73. A retired Registered Nurse and Certified Clinical Research Coordinator; Pat was head of the coronary care unit at Ochsner Foundation Hospital before becoming a mother. In her adult life, she was also a licensed Real Estate Agent with Gertrude Gardener. Pat was a resident of New Orleans and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting will be held at Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd Kenner, LA 70062 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 until 11am. Church service will be held at The Church of Nativity, Rosedale, LA following for immediate family. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Pat is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. George Atkinson Pankey "Kin"; daughters, Susan Pankey Ives and husband Chuck of New Orleans, and Laura Pankey Nel and husband Charles of Somerset West, South Africa; sons, Stephen Charles Pankey of Frankfort, KY and Dr. Edward Atkinson Pankey of Akon, OH and New Orleans; grandchildren, Conrad Squire Nel and Jennifer Anne Nel; sisters, Janet Craig Fischer and husband Ronnie of Montz, LA and Betty Jean Craig LeFebvre and husband Albert of Picayune, MS; and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Jean Delz Craig; father, Ramon Francis Edward Carreras; and brother, Michael Paul Carreras. Pallbearers will be Stephen Henry, Ronald Fischer, Michael Ghant, John Sillars, Albert LeFebvre, and Joseph Failla. Pat was unconditionally generous with her love and support. She was known for her kind, compassionate and nurturing nature; and had a hug you could never forget. Pat loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a lifelong learner, had a passion for new things and was an avid reader. Pat was a graduate of Riverdale High School in Jefferson Parish, LA; attended the University of New Orleans and graduated from Charity School of Nursing in 1969 where she was awarded the Honor Pin award for Outstanding Nurse. Pat enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, pottery and ceramics, gardening and flower arranging. Memorial donations may be made to the Charity School of Nursing Alumni Association, 450 South Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112. Please share memories online at Patricia Carreras 'Pat' Pankey, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 73. A retired Registered Nurse and Certified Clinical Research Coordinator; Pat was head of the coronary care unit at Ochsner Foundation Hospital before becoming a mother. In her adult life, she was also a licensed Real Estate Agent with Gertrude Gardener. Pat was a resident of New Orleans and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting will be held at Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd Kenner, LA 70062 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9 until 11am. Church service will be held at The Church of Nativity, Rosedale, LA following for immediate family. Interment will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Pat is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. George Atkinson Pankey "Kin"; daughters, Susan Pankey Ives and husband Chuck of New Orleans, and Laura Pankey Nel and husband Charles of Somerset West, South Africa; sons, Stephen Charles Pankey of Frankfort, KY and Dr. Edward Atkinson Pankey of Akon, OH and New Orleans; grandchildren, Conrad Squire Nel and Jennifer Anne Nel; sisters, Janet Craig Fischer and husband Ronnie of Montz, LA and Betty Jean Craig LeFebvre and husband Albert of Picayune, MS; and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Jean Delz Craig; father, Ramon Francis Edward Carreras; and brother, Michael Paul Carreras. Pallbearers will be Stephen Henry, Ronald Fischer, Michael Ghant, John Sillars, Albert LeFebvre, and Joseph Failla. Pat was unconditionally generous with her love and support. She was known for her kind, compassionate and nurturing nature; and had a hug you could never forget. Pat loved spending time with her friends and family. She was a lifelong learner, had a passion for new things and was an avid reader. Pat was a graduate of Riverdale High School in Jefferson Parish, LA; attended the University of New Orleans and graduated from Charity School of Nursing in 1969 where she was awarded the Honor Pin award for Outstanding Nurse. Pat enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, pottery and ceramics, gardening and flower arranging. Memorial donations may be made to the Charity School of Nursing Alumni Association, 450 South Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close