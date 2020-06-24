Patricia Castine "Lou" Brown
1948 - 2020
Patricia "Lou" Castine Brown was born April 15, 1948 in New Orleans to Lillius and Bertha Williams Castine. She departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Napoleonville. Affectionately known as "Ms. Lou", "Tee Lou" and "MawMaw", she was beloved by many throughout the community. She regularly opened her home and provided meals for those in need. She enjoyed coffee and good conversation, and was a trusted friend and "listening ear" for many. She enjoyed sitting in her chair talking to neighbors, family, and friends in person or on the phone. "Lou" will be truly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories two grandchildren, Jerisha and Ritney Castine; two great-grandchildren, Davon Jr. and Jordynn; one daughter-in-law, Richelle Castine; one sister Patsy (Lenoil) Johnson of Labadieville, LA; two godchildren, Mark Truehill and Alexis Landry; 8 nieces, 6 nephews, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lillius and Bertha Williams Castine, son, Jerome Castine; three sisters, Harriet Jones, Lillie Bougere, and Ethel Barret; one brother, Milton Castine. Family viewing at Hambrick's Family Mortuary in Gonzales on June 24 from 5-7 pm. Graveside funeral Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 am, Nelson Chapel AME Church cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hambrick Family Mortuary
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nelson Chapel AME Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 24, 2020
You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rutha Washington
Friend
June 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ann Daniels
Friend
June 24, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy, To Reverend Richelle Castine and Family
Reverend Mary & Larry Lucas
Friend
June 24, 2020
Rest In Peace my Sweet Cousin
Mary Bennett-Markey
Family
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda WASHINGTON
Friend
June 24, 2020
God Bless
Dianne Brown
June 24, 2020
Our condolences we are praying for your entire family. Doughty Chapel AME Church
Rev. Wardell (Robbin) Dyson Jr.
Friend
June 23, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
Rev. Julius(Shelia)Emanuel Giddens IV and the Avery Chapel AME Church in Brookhaven and Ebenezer AME Church in Llyod-Star. God is with you!
Rev. Julius(Shelia)Emanuel Giddens-IV
Friend
