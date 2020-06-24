Patricia "Lou" Castine Brown was born April 15, 1948 in New Orleans to Lillius and Bertha Williams Castine. She departed this earthly life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home in Napoleonville. Affectionately known as "Ms. Lou", "Tee Lou" and "MawMaw", she was beloved by many throughout the community. She regularly opened her home and provided meals for those in need. She enjoyed coffee and good conversation, and was a trusted friend and "listening ear" for many. She enjoyed sitting in her chair talking to neighbors, family, and friends in person or on the phone. "Lou" will be truly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories two grandchildren, Jerisha and Ritney Castine; two great-grandchildren, Davon Jr. and Jordynn; one daughter-in-law, Richelle Castine; one sister Patsy (Lenoil) Johnson of Labadieville, LA; two godchildren, Mark Truehill and Alexis Landry; 8 nieces, 6 nephews, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lillius and Bertha Williams Castine, son, Jerome Castine; three sisters, Harriet Jones, Lillie Bougere, and Ethel Barret; one brother, Milton Castine. Family viewing at Hambrick's Family Mortuary in Gonzales on June 24 from 5-7 pm. Graveside funeral Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 am, Nelson Chapel AME Church cemetery.

