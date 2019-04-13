Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia "Pat" Chamberlain passed away April 7th after a short illness. Pat was born in Greenport, NY. She moved to Florida after becoming a nurse and to escape the cold winters of the northeast. She moved to St. Francisville, LA in the early 90's where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Chamberlain. They resided in Louisiana until 2018, when they returned to Florida to be closer to some of their children. They enjoyed 21 years of marriage. Pat leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lawrence Chamberlain, her daughters Tracey Meltzer and Wendy Melnyk, son-in-law Mike Meltzer, her grandson Mark Meltzer, step-children Butch Chamberlain, Bruce Chamberlain, Karen Martin, her brother Harvey Brown and sister-in-law Mary Brown of the Cottage Plantation in St. Francisville, LA, and niece Elizabeth Sandeman and husband Todd Sandeman, and her beloved cat, Tiger. Her son Mark Benson predeceased her. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .

