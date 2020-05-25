Thank you for your life Aunt Pat!
Thank you for ALL of the laughter, support and love you showed to me and countless others!
One of the best memories that I have is when you came to Atlanta to support me at my college graduation!
I love you!
Patricia "Pat" Domino Webb, age 68, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Erica Webb; siblings Dianne Williams, Ronald Domino, Sr. (DeAngela), Barbara Simon (Victor) and Cheryl Domino; and by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Domino, Jr. and Mable Domino; former husband, Kelbert C. Webb, Jr.; and brother-in-law Alfred Williams, Jr. Visitation will be at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A private memorial service for family will be at 11:00 am. Reverend W. Marshall Myles, Pastor, New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Please note adherence to CDC COVID-19 guidelines is required. Masks are required. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.