Patricia "Pat" Domino Webb
Patricia "Pat" Domino Webb, age 68, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her daughter, Erica Webb; siblings Dianne Williams, Ronald Domino, Sr. (DeAngela), Barbara Simon (Victor) and Cheryl Domino; and by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. Domino, Jr. and Mable Domino; former husband, Kelbert C. Webb, Jr.; and brother-in-law Alfred Williams, Jr. Visitation will be at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A private memorial service for family will be at 11:00 am. Reverend W. Marshall Myles, Pastor, New St. John Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Please note adherence to CDC COVID-19 guidelines is required. Masks are required. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.

Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
MAY
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Private
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
Thank you for your life Aunt Pat!
Thank you for ALL of the laughter, support and love you showed to me and countless others!
One of the best memories that I have is when you came to Atlanta to support me at my college graduation!
I love you!
Gabriel S.
Family
May 25, 2020
Érica
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Ingrid Padilla
Friend
May 25, 2020
Ingrid Bonilla
May 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Travers
Friend
May 25, 2020
Rest in Heavenly peace my friend, we all love you and we are going to miss you very much but we must remember God loves you more.... my deepest sympathy for your family and praying for God's comforting love that will strengthen you all throughout your loss
Victoria Hornsby
Coworker
May 25, 2020
Erica,
You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow! Celebrate a life well-lived and cherish the memories forever.
Grace Jones
Family
