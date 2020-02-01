Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger. View Sign Service Information Corley Funeral Home 418 N 13Th St Corsicana , TX 75110 (903)-874-3755 Send Flowers Obituary

Former Miss Louisiana USA, Television Personality Pat Hanchey dies (Corsicana TX) Jan 31– Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger, known to south Louisiana television audiences as Pat Hanchey, passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston January 28, 2020, after a 30-year battle with Former Miss Louisiana USA, Television Personality Pat Hanchey dies (Corsicana TX) Jan 31– Patricia Dupre Hanchey Granger, known to south Louisiana television audiences as Pat Hanchey, passed away at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston January 28, 2020, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer . She was 69. In the late 1980s, Pat Hanchey anchored Louisiana's top-rated morning television program "2une-In" alongside hosts John Pastorek and Leo Honeycutt. When WBRZ became first in Louisiana with mobile satellite technology, Hanchey helped pioneer "2 in Your Town," live shows broadcast via satellite from many towns in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Hanchey-Honeycutt team, in cooperation with ABC's Good Morning America, became first to broadcast from Graceland, Elvis Presley's estate in Memphis, on the tenth anniversary of the icon's death. Patricia Ann Dupre was born in Washington, St. Landry Parish, on August 30, 1950, to Gus and Irene Dupre. In third grade, she won the title of Miss Little Washington and in 1969 became Miss St. Landry Parish. Later that year, Pat Dupre became Miss Louisiana USA, going on to compete in Miami Beach for the title of Miss USA on CBS Television. That started her broadcasting career, modeling for Goudchaux's in print and television ads before being named host of "2une-In." "She lit up the room every time she walked in," says brother-in-law James B. "Pepper" Rutland, President/CEO of MMR Group, married to Pat's sister Connie. "Pat was one of the most giving people I ever knew, always there for everyone else. It's a big loss." "Morning television changed the moment Pat Hanchey joined 2une-In," former WBRZ news director John Spain remembers. "Warm, funny. Viewers considered her a close friend, and she was." "A devoted mom, a ray of sunshine," executive producer Yvonne Cappe said. "She bravely dove into the deep end of morning news and lapped the competition." 2une-In producer, Jayne Ruben, now KSLA news director in Shreveport, recalls, "Pat helped me produce that early show in the middle of the night with always a smile. She shared with me the importance of having a positive outlook when it mattered most." "You couldn't help but be in love with her," says cohost Leo Honeycutt. "We traveled all over Louisiana and Mississippi, did shows in Colorado, Memphis, and in each place she never met a stranger. She just loved people, everybody. Thirty years later and people still ask me about her." Pat Hanchey Granger is survived by her husband of 26 years, Terry Wayne Granger, of Corsicana, Texas; daughter Dana Lea Gore and son-in-law Elmo Gore of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; daughter Cady Michelle Sunsdahl and son-in-law Major Jared Sunsdahl of West Point Military Academy, New York; stepson John Hanchey; sister Connie Rutland and brother-in-law Pepper Rutland of Baton Rouge with niece Kennan, her husband Jonathan Bruser, and nephew Michael; brother Wayne Dupre and sister-in-law Faye of Pt. Barre, Louisiana, with niece Windy and nephew Gus and wife Augusta Dupre; and granddaughters Madison, Maegan, and Rebekah Sunsdahl; Arlee, Avery, and grandson Caleb Gore; Jason and Lori Granger Baugh with grandchildren Lucas, Landry, and Amelia; and nephews Derrick, Jordan and Harley Fontenot. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Gus Dupre, sister Kim, and nephew Jeffrey Rutland. Funeral services were held February 1, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas, at Corley Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Steven Bell of Coushatta, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Gideons Society. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close