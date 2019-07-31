Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Elaine Boucher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Elaine Boucher, 81, of Baton Rouge, La went home to be with our Lord, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019. Welcoming her into heaven with open arms was her husband, Edmond Emile Boucher Sr. and son Edmond Emile Boucher Jr.(Bubba). Pat was born on May 30, 1938 in Pineville, La. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Karen and Edward Guidry and her son and daughter in law, Ronald and Suzie Boucher, grandchildren: Shannon Baker and spouse Damon Babin, Shawn Williamson, Megan Williamson and spouse Gary Lacroix, Alycia, Brittany, Brianna and Trey Boucher; Great Grandchildren, Matthew and wife Morgan Baker, Joe and Emma Baker, Kholbie and Khamren Nethery, Khayden and Branden Lacroix and numerous other Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and son as well as her parents, Clayton Douglas Sr. and Altha Lacroix Nugent, and brother Clayton Douglas Nugent Jr. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Pinnacle Hospice for their exceptional care. A private burial for immediate family only will take place at Resthaven Garden of Memories. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019

