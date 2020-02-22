Patricia Englehorn Watson, 55, of Watson, LA, passed away at St. Joseph's Carpenter House on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:55 am. She was a graduate of Tara High School and was a devoted housewife for her family. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Watson; mother, Geneva Pickett Englehorn, special niece and nephews, Michelle Duhe, Austin Sims, and Dale Englehorn. She was preceded in death by her father, Hereford E. "Buddy" Englehorn, Jr., brother, Emery James Englehorn, and sister, Cynthia Sims. A celebration of Patty's life will be held at 9165 D'Evereaux Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70706 on Saturday, February 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020