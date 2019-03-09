The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Hall
803 Cockerham Road
Denham Springs, LA
Patricia "Gail," age 78, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away peacefully at home Wed., February 20, 2019. A graduate of Woodlawn High, she lived for her family & friends, animals, and loved to work in her yard. She is survived by her husband Thomas "Butch" Harrell, daughter Renee Bozeman Ervin & husband Daniel, sister Pamala Ann Burton Harrell, grandchildren Zach Ervin, Jared Ervin & wife Cierra, step-daughter Layla Harrell Yeates & husband Whit, step-granddaughter Alyra, nephews Eric Harrell & wife Amanda, Shane Harrell & daughter Sadie, and numerous nieces & nephews by marriage, and many other special family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter & Helen Burton, nephews Brian & Lance Harrell. An open house "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 803 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, LA for those who wish to attend. We would like to personally thank the St Joseph hospice team of caretakers Trisha, Farrah, Ursula, Darlene for their tender loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Apr. 6, 2019
