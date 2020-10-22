Patricia "Pat" Godfrey passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 81 years old. Pat was born on September 12, 1939 in Baton Rouge, LA to her parents James Robert Godfrey and Nell Brabham Godfrey. She attended Newcomb College, Louisiana State University, and Tulane University graduating with a Masters of Social Work. Pat lived in New Orleans, Alexandria, Houston and Baton Rouge with successful counseling practices helping many people over the course of her life, still doing so until the time of her death. She was also a member of the Jungian Society seminars. She was an avid animal lover and bird watcher. She also was a master scuba diver. She took many diving trips all over the world. She was very social with many friends who loved her, including the Tuesday Morning Red Shoes group. Pat is survived by her nephews Robert Sims (Patrice Sims) and James (Jimmy) Sims; five great-nieces Amanda Sims, Grace Sims, Olivia Sims, Ella Sims, and Mia Allen. She is also survived by her beloved Pekingese fur babies, Blossom and Flower. Pat is preceded in death by her mother and father, Nell Brabham Godfrey and James Robert Godfrey as well as her sister, Margaret Sims. A memorial service will take place on October 31st at 11:00 a.m. at Saint James Episcopal church in the Bishop's Hall at 205 North 4th St., Baton Rouge, LA.

