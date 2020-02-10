|
|
Our "Rock," our mother, our grandmother, our sister, our friend went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Patricia H. Bankston, age 71, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake. Our mom spent her entire life devoted to her four girls. "Pat" is survived by her daughters and sons-in law Julie and Jeff Guillot; Ashley and Darren Pizzolato; Jennifer and John Viator; and Erin and Jody Tullier. She was "Maw Maw" to 11 blessed grandchildren-Jill, Lindsey, and John Guillot; Dylan, Lauren, and Grace Pizzolato; Johnny and Josie Viator; and Taylor, Audrey, and Emma Tullier, as well as 4 great-grandchildren- Silas, Landry, Juliet, and Ellie. Her sister Pam Linton (Pat); her brother Len Howell (Kristi); her step-father, Leonard B. Howell; two sisters-in-law, Penny Lockwood and Janis Goodale; brother–in-law, Hal Bankston (Toni); her dear friend, Bernadette Denny; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Bankston, Jr., her mother, Louise D. Howell; father, John Wesley Hazlip; and her sister, Frances Hazlip. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, from 5:00-9:00. Visiting will resume Thursday, February 13, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 9:30-11:00 with Mass of Christian burial immediately following. Burial will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Jeff Guillot, Darren Pizzolato, John Viator, Jody Tullier, Len Howell, and Chris Linton. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hal Bankston, Pat Linton, and her 3 grandsons, Dylan, Johnny, and "JT". In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center in memory of our mother. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. N. Joseph Deumite and Dr. P. Michael Davis, Jr. who took exceptional care of our mother for the past 25 years. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or a leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020