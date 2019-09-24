Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Hall Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Hall Hughes, age 74, died peacefully September 14, 2019 at her home in Nashville, TN. She was born July 31, 1945 to Hugo B. Hall and Lois Hall, nee Lucas, both deceased. Patricia was a native of Louisiana, graduated from Destrehan High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from LSU. While Patricia's children were attending college, she earned her Master's Degree in Business from Georgia State University and began a new career as a Human Resources professional. Her successful career began at Emory University, and later as a Human Resources Manager at The Institute of Paper Science and Technology. In 2004, Patricia accepted the Director of Human Resources position at Desert Research Institute in Reno, NV. Patricia embraced her new west coast environment, and enjoyed tennis, hiking, snow shoeing and yoga. In 2017, she moved to Nashville, TN, to be closer to her family. She loved the culture and beauty of her new home in Music City. Patricia's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Nothing gave her more satisfaction than being surrounded by and traveling with her beloved family. She was a talented chef, especially with Cajun and Creole dishes, and was the consummate hostess. Patricia loved to decorate for all of the holidays, but Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorites. She was also a very active member of Daughter's of the American Revolution, serving as the President of her Chapter in Reno, NV. She was an avid reader of all genres and a huge fan of singer Tab Benoit. Above all, Patricia was guided by her deep and cherished Christian faith. Patricia Hughes is survived by her son, Edmund W.E. Hughes Jr, his wife Alison Hughes, nee Anderson, their daughters, Hannah Hughes, Haley Hughes, Heidi Hughes, and great grandson Samuel Weglein. Her daughter, Katherine Hughes Mepham and her husband Hampden Mepham; Patricia's brothers, Jeffrey A. Hall, his children Jeffrey Hall and Jarrod Hall; Steven B. A celebration of Patricia Hughes' life will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA on October 3, 2019 at 11 AM. There will be a visitation at 10AM proceeding the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patrica's name to The MSA Coalition. Her successful career began at Emory University, and later as a Human Resources Manager at The Institute of Paper Science and Technology. In 2004, Patricia accepted the Director of Human Resources position at Desert Research Institute in Reno, NV. Patricia embraced her new west coast environment, and enjoyed tennis, hiking, snow shoeing and yoga. In 2017, she moved to Nashville, TN, to be closer to her family. She loved the culture and beauty of her new home in Music City. Patricia's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Nothing gave her more satisfaction than being surrounded by and traveling with her beloved family. She was a talented chef, especially with Cajun and Creole dishes, and was the consummate hostess. Patricia loved to decorate for all of the holidays, but Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorites. She was also a very active member of Daughter's of the American Revolution, serving as the President of her Chapter in Reno, NV. She was an avid reader of all genres and a huge fan of singer Tab Benoit. Above all, Patricia was guided by her deep and cherished Christian faith. Patricia Hughes is survived by her son, Edmund W.E. Hughes Jr, his wife Alison Hughes, nee Anderson, their daughters, Hannah Hughes, Haley Hughes, Heidi Hughes, and great grandson Samuel Weglein. Her daughter, Katherine Hughes Mepham and her husband Hampden Mepham; Patricia's brothers, Jeffrey A. Hall, his children Jeffrey Hall and Jarrod Hall; Steven B. Hall, his wife Marianne Hall, nee Stephens, their children, son Brian McIntyre Hall, and their daughter Victoria Hall Bass, husband Keaton Bass. Patricia also leaves behind several cherished cousins and family members. A celebration of Patricia Hughes' life will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA on October 3, 2019 at 11 AM. There will be a visitation at 10AM proceeding the service. 