Patsy Concepcion passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, at the age of 66. She was a native and resident of Port Allen. Patsy retired from the US Hansen's Disease Center. Per Patsy's wishes she was cremated. Visiting will be Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, February 28th, from 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Matthew Dupre. Patsy is survived by her children, Sarah Watson and husband Brandon of Augusta, GA and Lucas Concepcion and Lindsey of Denham Springs; five grandchildren, Hayden, Aubri, Ellie and Landry Watson, Kinzlee Concepcion and one on the way; stepson, Aaron Concepcion and wife Arianna and their children; three brothers, Gordon "Joey" Hebert and wife Lynette, Guy Hebert and Stephen "Steve" Hebert, all of Port Allen; father of her children, Oscar Concepcion. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Barbara Mullican Hebert. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019