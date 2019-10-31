Patricia Henry McMeller, a native of Gonzales, LA, departed this life on October 27, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC. She was 64. Patricia was baptized at an early age by the late Rev. McKinley Smith at Little Zion Baptist Church. She later became a member of St. Paul Baptist Church where she served as a member of the usher board, church clerk, and church secretary. She eventually moved her membership to Be Right Ministries. She graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1976, and with a Master's Degree in 1985. She began her teaching career at Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville, LA in 1976. She remained there for 13 years before transferring to G.W. Carver Primary School where she remained until her retirement in 2010 after 34 years of touching the young hearts and minds in Ascension Parish. She is survived by her two daughters: Ashley Joseph of Grayson, GA and Alysia Tate (Phillip) of Holly Ridge, NC; two grandchildren: Ava Tate and Ayden Joseph; one brother: Anthony Smith Sr. (Francina) of Prairieville, LA; devoted friend who was like a sister Shirley McMeller; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick Henry Sr. and Odeal Henry Smith; stepfather Warren Smith; and two brothers Patrick Henry Jr. and Ronnie Smith. Visiting at St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11AM until religious service time 12 Noon, conducted by Rev. Rosevelt McMeller, Sr., interment in Prairieville Community Cemetery. Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc., Incharge of arrangements. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019