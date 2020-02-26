Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia James Arceneaux, at the age of 80, peacefully passed away on February 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. Born on December 2, 1939, she was the daughter of James and Patricia (Doucet) Badon. A 1957 graduate of Opelousas High School, and a graduate of Touro School of Nursing in New Orleans, she practiced as an LPN serving the community of Denham Springs for 25 years. Patricia, known to many of her friends and family as "Patsy" and affectionately known as "MawMaw" and "Pat Pat" to her grandchildren, loved her family dearly, but most importantly she loved the Lord. She was indeed a prayer warrior and a blessing to those who were fortunate to know her. She was also an active member of the Baton Rouge First Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her four children: Chris, Shannon and his wife Leslie, Joe and his wife Tami, and Janice and her husband Steve; ten grandchildren: Clay and his wife Jennifer, Kristen, Destin and his wife Jana, Garrett and his wife Rosalyne, Hannah, Jimmy and his wife Chelsea, Jared and his wife Emily, Anna and her husband Adam, Ian, and Angele; six great grandchildren: McKenzie, Raegan, Kaleigh, Emersyn, Evelyn and Rowan; and her brother Charles. A celebration of life service will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on February 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, with the funeral service immediately following. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

