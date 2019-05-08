Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jane Appleton Dale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jane Appleton Dale, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. Pat was born to Thomas H. and Queenie Appleton in Vancouver, Washington on October 15, 1927. Following high school, she attended business school only for a short time as she was told she knew more than they did. While working as a secretary, she met Col. Joseph W. Dale, Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana, and they married in 1956. Pat absolutely relished her life as an Army wife, loved traveling, and enjoyed all the places they were stationed, including overseas. She worked as the executive assistant for several LSU Athletic Directors and retired after thirteen years. Pat was a member of several civic organizations, her favorite being the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge where she was a charter member and volunteered for its annual Attic, Trash & Treasure Sale for 25 years. She was an active long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she was involved in several different areas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Virginia and Tommy. Pat is survived by her two daughters: Terry Coker (Walter) of Savannah, Georgia, and Lori Rody (Wesley) of Baton Rouge; and six grandsons: Jim (Jessica), Sam, and John Coker and Thomas (Katelynn), Robert, and Christopher Rody. Her funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, May 10 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Pat will be interred alongside her loving husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

