Patricia "Patty Cake" Jones

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Obituary
Patricia "Patty Cake" Jones departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 59, a native of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
