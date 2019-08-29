Patricia "Patty Cake" Jones departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 59, a native of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019