Patricia Kemp LeBlanc passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born March 24, 1933 in Amite, LA. She was a retired podiatrist assistant. She was a graduate from Redemptorist High School. She is survived by 4 children; Brenda Strickland (Randy), Randy LeBlanc, Cindy Shepherd (Michael) and Mike LeBlanc (Cheryl). She has 11 grandchildren; Holly, Kellie, Allison, Jeremy, Leslie, Laura, Sean, Neal, Brian, Justin, Josh and Dee Dee. She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Lealla Kemp and a sister; Marie Penalber. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation and memorial service at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Blvd. on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with Memorial Services at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge , LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019

