Patricia Louise Ritchie Cooper, age 76, passed away on June 17, 2020. Pat was born in Vicksburg, MS and was a resident of Pride, LA. Pat graduated from Glen Oaks High School in 1962. The things that stand out most about this lovely lady are her generosity and devotion to those she loved, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends. Her service to North Highlands Baptist Church and Brownfield Baptist Church was a calling. Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Vinnie Mae Dake; Wesley Ritchie, Rae Ritchie, Mike Ritchie, Annie "Nanny" Stanford and other aunts and uncles. Pat is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Lee Cooper; daughters, Janet Shows (Jimmy), Sandra Larson (Scot); son, Darren Cooper (Brandy); brothers, Wallace Ritchie, Thomas Ritchie, William "Troy" Ritchie, Stanley Ritchie; grandchildren, Chase Harper, Katelyn Swink, Ashlyn Jolly, Chad Cooper, Callie Cooper, Airen Cooper, Kaylee McDonald, Cecilia, Jamie, Ariel, Clair, and Tamara Shows; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Kylin, Wesson, Kaiden, Katherine, Avarie, Elijah, Ezra, Kendlyn, Madison, AnnMarie, Flynn, Harper; Dana Floyd, and many other nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm with a funeral service to follow at 12 pm, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

