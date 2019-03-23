Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lynn "Trisha" Lewis. View Sign

Patricia "Trisha" Lynn Lewis, gained her angel wings on March 21, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 57, lived in Baton Rouge and originally from Clinton, MS. Trisha and her loving husband Greg were together for 42 years, married for 30. Greg was the love of her life and he was devoted to her. Together they enjoyed their home on the Amite River. Trisha had a passion for cooking and loved feeding family and friends. She especially liked spoiling her many pets. Trisha had a sweet and giving spirit, loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. Survived by her husband Gregory Lewis, father Sam Littleton Sr., brother Sam Littleton Jr., sister Celesta Hodges/husband Karl, nieces Natalie Hodges, Lindsey Taylor and Samantha Baer, nephew Wess Hodges, father-in-law Richard Lewis, brother-in-laws Marcus Lewis and Dennis Lewis/wife Anita. Also many additional extended family members. Preceded in death by mother, Margaret Littleton, mother-in-law Lois Lewis, nephew Isaac Hodges as well as Trisha and Greg's eight unborn children. Service arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's or your local animal charity. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

