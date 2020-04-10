Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Mairs 'Patty' Kramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Patty) Mairs Kramer, age 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2020. She died at her home in Guthrie, Oklahoma surrounded by her husband and children. She was a former resident of Central, LA and Wilmington, DE. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family and helping others in need. She was a gentle soul who loved animals and the beach. She was born on May 23, 1947 in Wilmington, Delaware. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dennis Kramer, Sr., her children Jeff McDaniels and wife Sherry, Stefanie Airhart and husband Chance, Missy Bourgeois and husband Randy, Cheryl Keller and husband Kim, and Dennis Kramer, Jr., her grandchildren, Sarah, Austin, Camille, Mitch, Faith, Kade, Kellee, Brody, Jacob and Jaurden, her great grandchildren, Sydney and Jilleon, her brother Thomas(Buzzy) Mairs and his wife Tanya, Aunt Caroline Short, nieces Andrea and Chrissy, and nephew Brady. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas & Dixie Mairs, brother Kevin Mairs, son, Brian Kramer and nephew, Matthew Mairs. Services to be held at a later date in Louisiana.

