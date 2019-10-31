Patricia Marie Francis Moore Born July 21, 1954 passed from this life into eternal life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pat was a "Golden Spirit" with a giant heart always encouraging, helping and sharing any and everthing she had. Viewing at 9am until religious services at 10am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 808 Saint Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA 70346. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019