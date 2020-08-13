Patricia "Pat" Medeiros, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was 75 years old. Patsy loved spending time with her family especially the grandchildren. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Ronda Medeiros Sanchez, Debra Medeiros Galloway; son Ronald Martin Medeiros, Jr. and wife Lori; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren and her sister, Glenda Smith Futrell of Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 pm until Celebration of Life Service at 3 pm. Burial will follow in Killian First Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald Martin Medeiros, Sr.; her parents, Alfred and Jimmie Clyde Smith; daughter, Angela Denise Comeaux; two brothers, J.H. Smith, Wyman Smith; sister Nancy Smith Futrell and a grandson, Curtis Lee Rayburn, Jr. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

