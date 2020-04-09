Patricia Miller Welbrock, age 82, a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana for the past 18 years, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on Monday, July 26, 1937, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Charles and Eva Roberts Miller. Patricia enjoyed life and loved going to the casinos, watching her oldest great granddaughter Haleigh play softball, and watching her youngest great granddaughter Mikaela play basketball, volleyball and cheer. Patricia had a passion for gardening (loved her rose bushes) and of course, we can't forget how much she adored Elvis, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her grandson Michael for serving his country in the United States Navy. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Welbrock, her granddaughter, Jennifer Laylle and her husband Michael, her great granddaughters, Haleigh Laylle and Mikaela Laylle, her Godson, AJ Reyes, her sister, Marie Nikolaus and her brothers, George Miller and his wife Katherine and Robert Miller and his wife Rose, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Eva Roberts Miller, her husband, John Welbrock, Sr., her son, John Welbrock, Jr., her son in law, Henry Teal, her sisters, Gloria Lipari, Shirley Reyes, Eva Jessup and Gayle Sheppard and her brothers, John Miller and Charles Miller. The family will schedule services at a later date. Patricia's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020