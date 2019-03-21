Patricia Morris Desoto a native of Opelousas and resident of Gonzales passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. She is survived by her three grandchildren Michael Watkins and wife Kari, Ashley Desoto, and Daniel Watkins and fiancé Brittany, great grandchildren Alexis Desoto, Charlie Watkins, Brooke Theriot, Evan Lewis, and Logan Lewis, and a host of other Relatives and Friends. Visiting Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9:00 until religious service at 11:00 am at Gonzales Baptist Temple, 2807 South Hodgeson Ave., Gonzales, La 70737. Professional Services Entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019