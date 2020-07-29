1/1
Patricia Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Parker entered into eternal rest July 26, 2020. She was a correctional officer. Survived by her daughters; Jasmina Wilson (Kobe) and La'Delsha Tate (Ryan); sisters, Florasteen Shannon (Michael), Brandi White and Shaylia Young; brothers, Arthur Fountain (Nita), Clarence Parker (Martha), Dwayne Young (Teyon), Willie Young, Jr., (Claudia) and Melvin Young; grandchild, Ja'Marion Holmes. Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA . Pastor Reginald Jackson, officiating. Interment St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery No 1, Woodville, MS. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved