Patricia Parker entered into eternal rest July 26, 2020. She was a correctional officer. Survived by her daughters; Jasmina Wilson (Kobe) and La'Delsha Tate (Ryan); sisters, Florasteen Shannon (Michael), Brandi White and Shaylia Young; brothers, Arthur Fountain (Nita), Clarence Parker (Martha), Dwayne Young (Teyon), Willie Young, Jr., (Claudia) and Melvin Young; grandchild, Ja'Marion Holmes. Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA . Pastor Reginald Jackson, officiating. Interment St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery No 1, Woodville, MS. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.