A selfless giver when she had nothing, Elvis fan, who loved her grandchildren with all her heart and thought her great-grandchildren could do no wrong. She was always joking and never met a stranger, loved her dogs, Dezi, Lucy and Sandy. Patsy went to be with the Lord and her only son that she missed terribly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:31 a.m., at the age of 77. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Prairieville. She was a homemaker who wore many hats. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, 24120 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, on Monday, March 9th, at 10 a.m. until time of religious service at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Ryan Hartzell. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Patsy is survived by her three daughters; Dana Smith McBride of Baton Rouge and friend Billy Dozier, Jamie Smith Salinas and husband Freddie of Gonzales, Tally Smith Nail and husband Jimbo of Jacksonville, FL; step-children, Linda Leonard, Laura Tullier and Roland Tullier; grandchildren, Patricia ""Trish"" Tullier Frederic, Britani Tullier Pinckard and husband Thomas (and their 2 children, Ali and Dylan), Megan Nicole Smith, Mackenzie Malyn McBride (Chris), Hannah Marie McBride (Landon), Parker Hayes McBride; great-grandchildren, Paisley Nicole Smith and Cameron Alexander Frederic; son-in-law, Bobby McBride, Jr.; siblings, Rhodes ""Cookie"" Repp and Mary Jane ""Pie"" Repp; brother-in-law, Lawrence ""Noon"" Cedotal; and several nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her. Patsy was preceded in death by her son, John ""Skipper"" Smith, Jr.; mother, Ida Higgins Repp Bourgoyne; father, Francis ""Frank"" Repp; siblings, Josie ""Cutsy"" Repp Cedotal, Leona ""Wena"" Repp Brown, Albert ""Bubby"" Repp, Sr. and James ""Jimmy"" Repp; sister-in-law, Nazarene Joan Repp; very dear friend, Audrey Raffray Hebert; and husband, Roland Tullier. Pallbearers will be Chris ""Diamondhead"" Mardis, Parker ""My Horse"" McBride, Landon ""Red"" Sadler, Trey Fogelburg, Alan Crone, Timmy Repp, AJ and Marcus Salinas. The family would like to thank Patsy's caregiver, Felcia Payton. Patsy made each child and grandchild feel like her ""favorite."" She always made us laugh and was the life of the party. She will be greatly missed and leaves a golden legacy behind. We know that she is now side by side with beloved son, Skipper, dancing into the moonlight with all her beloved friends. 