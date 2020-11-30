1/1
Patricia Rodosta Walker
Patricia Rodosta Walker, a native of White Castle, Louisiana and former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away November 28, 2020 at the age of 86 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Pat is survived by her children; Clint Walker of White Castle, Louisiana, Matt Walker of Brusly, Louisiana, and Tracy (Karen) Walker of Orange, Texas; her grandchildren, Chase Walker of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Jared (Casey) Walker of Fort Collins, Colorado, Christopher Walker of River Ridge, Louisiana and Austin Walker of Dallas, Texas; great grandchildren, Audrey and Margot Walker of Fort Collins, Colorado. She is also survived by a brother, Dr. Fred Rodosta of Opelousas, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband Welmer P. "Pinky" Walker, parents; Jake Cicio Rodosta and Evella Achee Cloutre Rodosta, all of White Castle and her sister, Catherine Rodosta Bajon of Baton Rouge. Pat loved life! She loved to play tennis, Cajun dance, and travel the world. She was a talented entrepreneur, helped many as a Realtor, created a local sign business, sold beauty products, and was the bookkeeper for the family farm. She worked at Dow Chemical for many years. She loved her family and never knew a stranger. She will be missed.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
