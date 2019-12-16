Patricia Rowley "Patsy" Hall

Service Information
Obituary
Patricia (Patsy) Rowley Hall, a native of Spring Creek, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 70 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Burton Rowley; mother, Lila Rowley; son, Robert (Robbie) Rhodus; and brothers, Richard and Jay Rowley. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gerald W. Hall, Sr.; son, Burton G. Evans (Baton Rouge); sister, Lisa Rowley Evans and her husband, Jere Evans (Tomball, TX); Jeffery Hall (Metairie); Kimberley Smith (Head of Island); Gerald Hall, Jr. (Baker); Vicki Frick (Denham Springs); Brian Hall (Central), 3 nephews and 2 nieces, 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Pallbearers include - Chase Hall, Kyle Hall, James Mathew Evans, Andy Havard, Luke Hebert, Josh Hymel, Jakob Rhodus, and Jeff Smith. Honorary pallbearer is Rhett Frioux and Donnie Smith. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. on Wednesday, December 18 from 5- 8 pm. Visitation will also be held Thursday, December 19 from 10-12. Services beginning at 12. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
Funeral Home Details
