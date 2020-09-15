Patricia Sartin Case passed away Saturday September 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. She was a resident of Denham Springs, La and was born in Chicago, Il on May 2, 1952. She is survived by her daughters Jentyle Ivey-Pate (Paul), and Kynell Matherne (Robby); her grandchildren, Christian, Megan, Skylar and Summer; great grandchildren, Gracie, Eli, Abigail, Tynlee and Kace. Private memorial service will be held at 12744 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, La 70726 on Saturday 19, 2020 at 2 pm.

