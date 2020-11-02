Patricia T. Dedon, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was 76 years old and a resident of St. Francisville. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 9am until service time at 11am conducted by Rev. Jim Gross. Burial will be in Bowman Dedon Cemetery, St. Francisville. She is survived by her sister in law, EulaLee Saucier and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Louis Dedon, 2 sons, Louis Melvin "Snapper" Dedon, Jr. and Jason Ryan "Bubba" Dedon. Her parents, Bonnie and Nettie Toler and a brother, Bonnie Leigh Toler, Jr. Pallbearers will be Jim Godbold,Jamey Godbold,,Robert Noland, Bob Williams, Joey Bonnett, and Brandon Smith. She was a member of Port Hudson Baptist Church. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.