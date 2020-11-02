1/1
Patricia T. Dedon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia T. Dedon, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was 76 years old and a resident of St. Francisville. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 9am until service time at 11am conducted by Rev. Jim Gross. Burial will be in Bowman Dedon Cemetery, St. Francisville. She is survived by her sister in law, EulaLee Saucier and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Louis Dedon, 2 sons, Louis Melvin "Snapper" Dedon, Jr. and Jason Ryan "Bubba" Dedon. Her parents, Bonnie and Nettie Toler and a brother, Bonnie Leigh Toler, Jr. Pallbearers will be Jim Godbold,Jamey Godbold,,Robert Noland, Bob Williams, Joey Bonnett, and Brandon Smith. She was a member of Port Hudson Baptist Church. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved