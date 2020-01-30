|
|
Patricia Waites Clarke, affectionately known to many as Cici, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 23, 2020 at the age of 78. She lived a wonderful life and cherished her role as a wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt. She was able to handle the challenges of life because of her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Because of this relationship with her Savior, she maintained a positive attitude during her debilitating struggle with ALS. She was born in Grand Cane, LA and grew up in Shreveport, LA. She was a 1959 graduate of Fair Park High School. She married the love of her life, Glenn Cove Clarke II, after graduating from High School in June of 1959. During her adventure in life with Glenn, she lived in Shreveport, LA; Fort Smith, AR; Pittsburgh, PA; and Metairie, LA before moving to Baton Rouge in 1993. She established life-long friendships in each of these locations. She was an outgoing, elegant lady who got involved in the Baton Rouge Newcomer's club and served faithfully in church at Istrouma Baptist Church. She was a wonderful baker and loved to decorate. Her encouraging words, friendship, and smile will be missed by many. She is survived by two beloved sisters, Beverly Waites Bryant of Shreveport, LA and Rebecca Merry Walters of Kyle, TX; a daughter Susan Clarke Landry and spouse Warren, son Glenn Cove Clarke III and wife Donna of Kingsland, GA; grandchildren Olivia Landry Doucet and spouse Jordan of Lafayette, LA, Walker Clarke Landry and spouse Maci, and Cady Lynn Clarke of Valdosta, GA; great-grandchildren Ellery Olivia Doucet, Susanna Rose Landry, Lucy Marie Landry, Wyatt Mac Doucet; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Christine Waites, husband Glenn Cove Clarke II, and grandson Wyatt Glenn Landry. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home on Monday, February 3rd from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Walker Landry, Jordan Doucet, Chris Walters, Ray Gallagher, Bill Doyle and Philip Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Landry, Bill Bingham, MJ Chustz, Jimmy Ellicott, and Jim Sullivan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Istrouma Baptist Church Vision 2020 campaign or The ALS Association. Patricia's family wishes to extend our thanks to the friends, neighbors, and church family who provided meals, encouragement, prayers, cards, flowers, and care during her battle. Additionally, we would like to thank Pinnacle Hospice and their staff especially Lauren and Pam. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020