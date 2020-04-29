Patricia Watts Cook passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Melancon and husband Marlin, and Liz Speaks and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Kyle Melancon and wife Megan, and Sarah Melancon; and great-grandchild, Aubree Melancon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Abner Wayne Cook; and parents, Clifton and Betty Watts. A private graveside service will be held on May 1, 2020 at Devall Cemetery. Special thanks to the loving staff at Francios Bend and St. Joseph's Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's services of the capital area. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave personal notes to family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020.