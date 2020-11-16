1/1
Patrick Bryan Bourgeois
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Bryan Bourgeois, age 32, a resident of Watson, La. passed away on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 as a result of a tragic automobile accident. Patrick was a lifelong resident of the Live Oak community and attended schools within the district. He stood strong in his faith, and was recently attending Judson Baptist Church, in Walker, La. Patrick was an avid fisherman, a lover of all things outdoors, including sky diving. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano as well as percussion. Patrick is survived by his son Jaidon Bourgeois, brother Jeffry Bourgeois Jr., sister Cassie Simmons, and husband Jacob Simmons. Two siblings through love, Robert Boudreaux and Ayana Boudreaux. His father, Jeff Bourgeois and life partner Tina Boudreaux, paternal grandparents, Ronald and Mary Bourgeois, maternal grandparents, Russell and Dottie Marler, and Don Little. Three very special nephews Hayden Bourgeois, Jace Bourgeois, and Asher Simmons, as well as a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Marler Bourgeois, maternal grandmother, Jean Pruitt Little. Uncle, Jason Marler and cousins Jamie Goudeau and Dylan Alise. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19th from 9:00 AM until services at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be; Paul Aucoin, Justin Bourgeois, Cameron Goutreaux, Travis Goutreaux, Matt Hornsby, Jacob Spillman, Jarrod Varner, and Dylan Vidrine. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandin Goutreaux. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved