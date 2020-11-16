Patrick Bryan Bourgeois, age 32, a resident of Watson, La. passed away on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 as a result of a tragic automobile accident. Patrick was a lifelong resident of the Live Oak community and attended schools within the district. He stood strong in his faith, and was recently attending Judson Baptist Church, in Walker, La. Patrick was an avid fisherman, a lover of all things outdoors, including sky diving. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano as well as percussion. Patrick is survived by his son Jaidon Bourgeois, brother Jeffry Bourgeois Jr., sister Cassie Simmons, and husband Jacob Simmons. Two siblings through love, Robert Boudreaux and Ayana Boudreaux. His father, Jeff Bourgeois and life partner Tina Boudreaux, paternal grandparents, Ronald and Mary Bourgeois, maternal grandparents, Russell and Dottie Marler, and Don Little. Three very special nephews Hayden Bourgeois, Jace Bourgeois, and Asher Simmons, as well as a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Patricia Marler Bourgeois, maternal grandmother, Jean Pruitt Little. Uncle, Jason Marler and cousins Jamie Goudeau and Dylan Alise. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19th from 9:00 AM until services at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow. Pallbearers will be; Paul Aucoin, Justin Bourgeois, Cameron Goutreaux, Travis Goutreaux, Matt Hornsby, Jacob Spillman, Jarrod Varner, and Dylan Vidrine. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandin Goutreaux. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.