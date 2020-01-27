Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick David "Pots" Duggan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick David Duggan, 78, a native of New Orleans and resident of Baton Rouge since 1981, died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Mary Claire, and 3 children: Elizabeth Welsh (Jimmy) of Baton Rouge, Michael David (Julie) of Deer Lodge, MT, and Joseph Eldred (Christie ) also of Baton Rouge; and by 3 granddaughters: Mary Kathleen Mounce (Josh), Brynn and Blair Duggan, all of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Bonner and Reo Eldred Duggan and by his brother, John Michael Duggan. Pat (David) was an Eagle Scout, graduate of Warren Easton High School, an LSU alumnus, USAF veteran, retired production superintendent of Borden Chemicals and Plastics, President and senior editor of Duggan and Associates, and a Louisiana Master Gardener. He was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, growing orchids, and doing puzzles. Gravesite services are at Louisiana National Cemetery on Friday, January 24 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020

