1/1
Patrick Elmer O'Donovan Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before His presence with singing." Psalm 100:2. Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Jr. was born July 23, 1944 in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Sr. and Vivian Lee Gore O'Donovan; sister, Patsy Lee O'Donovan McManus. Patrick was survived by his daughter, Thelma "Michelle" O'Donovan Peairs; grandchildren, Christian Peairs, Jacob Peairs, Alexis Peairs, and Allysa Peairs; sister, Jerry Dale O'Donovan Hornsby (Frank Roger). A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until graveside service at 2:00 p.m. in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved