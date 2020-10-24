"Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before His presence with singing." Psalm 100:2. Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Jr. was born July 23, 1944 in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Elmer O'Donovan, Sr. and Vivian Lee Gore O'Donovan; sister, Patsy Lee O'Donovan McManus. Patrick was survived by his daughter, Thelma "Michelle" O'Donovan Peairs; grandchildren, Christian Peairs, Jacob Peairs, Alexis Peairs, and Allysa Peairs; sister, Jerry Dale O'Donovan Hornsby (Frank Roger). A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until graveside service at 2:00 p.m. in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.