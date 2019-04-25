Patrick Eskine, known to friends as "Fat Pat," passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 44. He is remembered dearly by his beloved wife, Danna Lirette Eskine, of 20 years. He is the loving father of Victoria Eskine and Kat Lynn Lirette Eskine. He is the stepfather of Ina and Jesse Matthews. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren. A native of Lafitte, LA his family and friends will remember his love for the bayou. He enjoyed fishing, crawfishing, crabbing, and trawling. A private interment and service was held at Mothe's funeral home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019